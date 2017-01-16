Hunters Kill Seven Boko Haram Insurgents in Shootout

By Daji Sani in Yola

Hunters and vigilantes on Saturday repelled another attack from Boko Haram insurgents on Sabongari village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State by killing seven of the insurgents.

The insurgents had two days earlier attacked Madagali town killing 11 people with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that the vigilantes also seized a machine gun in Sabongari village belonging to the insurgents.

A member of the vigilantes, who confirmed the attack, said the Boko Haram insurgents thronged the village, but were repelled by the hunters and vigilantes in a shootout which ultimately led to the insurgents fleeing the village after seven of them had been killed.

Details later…