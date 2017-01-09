Fulani Herdsmen Invade Adamawa Community, Kill 3 Policemen, 2 others

Daji Sani in Yola

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen have invaded Kwayine Community in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing five persons, including three mobile policemen and two civilians. Several people were wounded, while the community was completely burnt down.

An eyewitness reported that the suspected herdsmen invaded the community on Saturday night when the locals were preparing to go to bed.

The eyewitness said that the herdsmen and the policemen manning the area had a dual gun-battle for several hours before they overpowered the police and entered the community, burning it down.

Confirming the incident, the Police Command in the state on Sunday confirmed the killing of three mobile policemen and the disappearance of two others.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the development to journalists in Yola, said that four rifles belonging to the policemen were also missing.

The dead policemen, he said, were among those drafted to secure Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi communities after clashes that followed the killing of 47 cattle in the area.

“Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing,” Othman said, adding: “We have constituted a high powered search team and by the special grace of God we are going to recover our men. On the side of the civilians, two bodies have so far been recovered.”

The police spokesman said the police killed scores of the militia, explaining, however that the survivors escaped with their dead colleagues.

Othman said more policemen had been drafted to the affected areas.

The state Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bindow, condemned the attack, which occurred less than 24-hours after a government delegation on peace building mission visited the area.

The governor in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, directed security agencies to deploy more personnel in the area.

He described the attack as unfortunate and sad especially coming after the recent peace and confidence building efforts.

“The Governor feels highly disturbed that after he had sent delegations on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to interface with the different communities in the area, a clash could occur so soon thereafter,” he said.

He assured residents of government’s resolve to restore peace to the affected areas and protect the lives of every citizen.

Bindow saluted the gallantry of the police in confronting the attackers and urged them not to relent until normalcy is fully restored.