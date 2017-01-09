Female Inheritance: I’ll Lead Jihad against Senate, Auchi Monarch Vows

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Vice-President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, yesterday lent his voice in support of the Sultan of Sokoto’s rejection of a bill before the Senate on female inheritance, vowing to lead a spiritual jihad against the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly should they pass the bill.

The monarch, who made the vow yesterday at the 20th edition of the annual Auchi Day celebration of Allah, the Most High, said the country is peaceful because it was Allah’s will that Muhammadu Buhari would be president which is being manifested in his fight against corruption and terrorism.

The Otaru, who is also the Chaiman of Mussabaqah, an Islamic religious body that coordinates Qu’anic recitation competion, noted that the issue of inheritance sharing is a serious issue and had been stipulated in the Holy Quran and as such had led to a peaceful society over the years.

He warned that since the inheritance sharing in the Quran was given by inspiration, it can only be understood spiritually.

According to him, “It is the Quran that specifies how you share inheritance and we have had peace in this community regarding how you share inheritance. If anything, I believe it is a joke but if it is not, I will lead a spiritual Jihad against the Senate if they should order the alteration of the Quran. A lot of us are in a specific position to do what we like but those positions are limited in the sense that our body as human can’t access as a slave of the Almighty.

“I have been on the issue of inspiration because when human beings are given spiritual favour they do a lot of things that they don’t know about doing.

He said following his spiritual odyssey on President Buhari since he indicated interest to run for the presidency, “I came to the conclusion the Buhari is one of the few individuals that can’t be shown to the world under any circumstance. Some people who said they saw Buhari die; they should wait for what will happen to them.

He continued: “Let us not deceive ourselves; the issue of Inheritance is a clear matter. Nigeria is at peace, it means therefore that it is gradually coming down to us and nobody can take it either as an individual or a group to disturb this country because the man that is ruling now is the one that God has given His mandate. But we have seen countries that are been destroyed because they have rejected Almighty God whether Christian or Muslim community.

“Let me say again that nobody should touch the inheritance that is given to us by God himself otherwise problem and problem will come,” he stated.