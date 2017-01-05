RTEAN Boss, Member Arraigned for Exchanging Blows at Police Station

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For disrupting the peace within the Ekiti State Police Command in Ado Ekiti, the state Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Rotimi Agbede, was yesterday charged before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court.

Agbede was arraigned alongside a member of the union, Olaoye Oba, for exchanging blow at the police headquarters over seemingly irreconcilable crisis brewing in the union.

The charge sheet, according to the Police prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, reads: “That you, Samuel Agbede and Olaoye Oba, on December 23, 2016, at the state police headquarters premises under the Ado Ekiti magisterial district did engage yourself in fight.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State 2012.”

However, the embattled RTEAN chieftain pleaded not guilty to the charge after which his lawyer, Tajudeen Lamidi, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms considering his status in the society.

After listening to the argument of the defendant’s counsel, Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo granted the two accused persons bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety each in like sum who must be resident in Ado Ekiti with a verifiable address.

The presiding magistrate subsequently adjourned the case to January 20 for further hearing.

It was reliably gathered that Oba had gone to the police station to report the RTEAN boss on December 23, when the RTEAN chairman who is an ally of the state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has been locked in conflict with Oba who is a supporter of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Femi Bamisile.

Oba had written a petition to the police accusing Agbede of spearheading attacks on APC members and other RTEAN members who support Bamisile shortly after the aspirant held a political meeting with his backers on the same day-December 23.