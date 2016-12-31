Royal Father Returns Weapons Snatched from Immigration Personnel

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The traditional ruler of Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta State, His Majesty Couple Oromoni yesterday handed over two G3 rifles dispossessed from two immigration officers in Warri by Ijaw militants along the Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja River to the Police.

Handing over the weapons, the traditional ruler, HRM, Couple Oromoni, the Pere Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, said the recovery of the weapons were made possible with the intelligence gathering efforts of the community that immediately mobilised spies to go after those involved in the operation.

He noted that as a peace loving community they had been traumatized by the news of the disarming of the immigration officers and since then have never relented in their collective effort to ensure that the arms were not only recovered but taken away from the community by handing them over to the Police.

According to him, “When we got the news that two immigration weapons had gone missing, our people moved swiftly into action by setting up a high powered intelligence gathering machinery among our men who with the aides of spies were able to track those behind the act and from there recovered the weapons.

“As you all are aware, Ogbe-Ijoh people are peace-loving people who would not allow such allegations of missing military rifles dent our good name and reputation. This was the main reason we immediately dispatched our spies to move out to retrieve these weapons from those responsible for this act of lawlessness on our river.

“As soon as these weapons were retrieved, I personally contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area to inform the Commissioner that we have being able to get the weapons and wish to hand them over but when it was taking time for the Commissioner to come, we had to hand them over to the DPO as we do not want to continue to hold on to the weapons,” the monarch said.

The Royal father told the Police Commissioner that having recovered the weapons, he should help the community by contacting the immigration office in Warri to stop going after his indigenes and harassing his subjects unduly over their missing rifles, stressing that the people being hunted were innocent.