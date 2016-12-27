TLS Organises Xmas Concert, Unveils School’s Extension

Funmi Ogundare

TLS, Ikoyi recently held its 2016Christmas concert, where the pupils re-enacted the story of the birth of Jesus and performed songs to the admiration of parents and guests present. The school also unveiled its extension.

In her remarks, the Administrator, Miss Oyindamola Egbeyemi, expressed excitement about the programme, while appealing to parents with children who play instruments, particularly those in the orchestra to get personal instruments with which they could practice at home.

“The author Malcom Gladwell says that it takes roughly 10,000 hours of practice to achieve mastery in a field and believe me, it is best to start young.”

She also appealed to the parents to support the school in the area of equipping the library with more books in the new building.

The Director of the school, Mrs. Bunmi Egbeyemi, urged school owners to put the interest of their pupils first, saying that owning a school should not be seen as an avenue to acquire wealth.

She also called on the government to support private schools by providing an enabling environment, while advising proprietors not to compromise quality and continue to persevere in the current recession.

Egbeyemi, who was presented with the Humanitarian Award by the Nigerian Red Cross, said, “running a school is capital intensive and should be built on the foundation of passion and commitment to excellence. School business is not a cash cow. Quality teachers do not take cheap salaries anymore. Many of them invest in online professional courses. It is best not to compromise on quality on the altar of recession because the future of pupils is at stake.

“With the recession this is the time not to compromise on quality. Investments in school facilities and trainings should continue because recession is not going to last forever.”

The director said her school has been involved in community projects such as the refurbishment of the playground and preschool class of the Motherless and Abandoned Babies School, Makoko, Lagos.