NCAA Penalises Arik over Delay in Delivery of Passengers’ Luggage

By Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed Nigeria’s major carrier, Arik Air, to pay N6 million being the penalty for violation of operation regulations over delay of passengers’ luggage.

According to a statement by NCAA on Tuesday, the airline would also within 30 days pay $150:00 to each passenger whose luggage was delayed, for the inconveniences they suffered waiting for days for the delivery of their bags.

NCAA explained that the airline contravened the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations by its actions and the penalties were aimed at detering it from such malfeasance in future.

