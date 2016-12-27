Abdulmumin to Buhari: Resign If You Can’t Resist Blackmail

Says president is appearing weak

A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Jibrin Abdulmumin has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to “give up his presidency” if he cannot resist blackmail.

Abdulmumin said Buhari is acting as if he has to beg some “political overlords” before he would be allowed to do his job.

In series of tweets monday, the lawmaker said the president cannot be effective while in hostage.

He alleged that Buhari was playing into the hands of those who do not mean well for him and his government.

The tweets read: “A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the presidency. You cannot be an effective president while in hostage!”

“Mr. President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you and your govt. You will come back to these tweets in 18 months.

“ Such political stability and harmony that compels you to turn away your face where you shouldn’t is useless to our country!

“So why is the president appearing weak…as if he has to beg some political overlords to do his work in the name of political stability?

“Mr. President, all your life, you conducted yourself in such a way and manner that immunes you from blackmail which solidified your strength.

“However, high stakes are or necessity of the usual exaggerated political expediency a president must refuse to be boxed or blackmail.”