Logo: NMA Threatens to Embark on Strike over Unpaid Salaries

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA), Kogi State chapter has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike come January if the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, failed to pay all doctors working with the state government their outstanding salaries.

This was contained in a communique issued on Monday at the end of its emergency congress held in Lokoja.

The communique, which was signed by NMA Chairman, Dr. Magnus Ogaraku, and Dr. Zubair Kabiru, gave Bello 21 days to fulfill its demands or the union would be left with no option than to ask all its members in all health institutions in the state including private hospitals to proceed on an indefinite strike from 12:00 midnight of 13th January 2017.

Details later…