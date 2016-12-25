12 Celebrities Who Welcomed a Baby in 2016

Vanessa Obioha

2016 is the year of babies!!! Most celebrities embraced parenthood this year with open arms. They couldn’t help but serenade us with lovely pictures of their bundle of joys on social media. As we celebrate the joy of Christmas today, below are 12 celebrity couples who welcomed a baby this year.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick: At age 73, the legendary member of the band Rolling Stones welcomed his eighth child from girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. They’ve been dating for more than two years but only announced in July that they were expecting. Jagger’s newborn, a baby boy was born on December 8.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: On September 22, frontman of the pop rock band Maroon 5 Adam Levine welcomed a baby girl from his girlfriend BehatiPrinsloo. It is the first child for the couple. The Voice judge started dating his Namibian Victoria Secret’s wife in 2012 and officially tied the knots in 2014. Their little girl is named Dusty Rose.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: Actress Olivia Wilde had her second child for the Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis on October 11. She officially announced that she was expecting in April on an Instagram post. Wilde started dating Sudeikis the same year she divorced her ex-husband Tao Ruspoli, an Italian filmmaker. Although she has two children with the comedian and actor, they are just engaged.

Rob Kardashian and BlacChyna: The only male in the Kardashian clan became a father this year. The TV reality star who had dated other celebrities like Rita Ora finally hooked up with model BlacChyna, early this year. Their relationship did not impress Rob’s sisters, particularly Kylie who was dating Chyna’s ex. However, Rob went on with the relationship. He got engaged to Chyna after three months of dating. Chyna confirmed she was pregnant the following month after the announcement. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Dream RenééKardashian. Excited about their bundle of joy, the couple hardly miss a moment to post adorable pictures of their baby on social media. Things unexpectedly went sour when Chyna accused Rob of hacking her account and left him. News of a possible split filtered around but the couple is reportedly back together.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: The two stars who met on the set of ‘That 70s Show’ had their second child, a baby boy named DimitriPortwoodKutcher on November 30. Though a love spark was ignited on the set, the two never went past the friend zone. Mila went on to date the ‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin while Ashton married another actress Demi Moore. Both didn’t last in their individual relationships and would later get engaged in March 2014. By September of same year, the couple welcomed their first child, Wyatt.

Alec and HilariaBaldwin : The actor who plays Donald Trump on Saturday Nite Live added a new member to his family on September 12. The 58 year-old daddy admitted that his second wife’s third pregnancy was a surprise to him. Alec met Hilaria, a Yoga instructor in 2011, eight years after he divorced his first wife Kim Basinger whom he had a daughter, Ireland, with.

By 2012, they were married and had their first child in 2013. The newest addition is named Leonardo Angel Charles

Kerry Washington and NnamdiAsomugha: The ‘Scandal’ actress gave birth to her second child on October 5, 2016. Married to a Nigerian-American football player, NnamdiAsomugha, the baby girl is named Caleb Kelechi. Their first child Isabelle Kelechi was born in 2014, after their marriage in 2013.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay: Three weeks after tying the know with his second wife Crystal Renay, R&B singer Ne-Yo welcomed his first child with new wife. Named after him, Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr was born on March 15. Ne-Yo is already dad of daughter Madilyn, 5, and son Mason, 4, with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw.

John Legend and ChrissyTeigen: ‘All of Me’ crooner welcomed his first child with model ChrissyTeigen on April 14. Teigen gave birth to the lovely baby girl Luna Simone Stephens through In Vitro Fertilisation. She revealed that she practically picked the girl embryo. John Legend proposed to Teigen in 2011 after four years of dating. They tied the knots in 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: The couple who met on the set of the film ‘The Green Lantern’ in 2010 welcomed their second daughter, Ines on September 30. They tied the knots in 2012 in South Carolina and gave birth to their first child, James in December 2014. The family stepped out recently when Reynolds was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Tyra Banks and Eric Asla: On January 27, 2016, former international model and businesswoman Tyra Banks welcomed her first child named York-Banks Asla through a surrogate. She got engaged to Norwegian photographer Eric Asla in 2013.

Megan Fox and Brian Green: The 30 year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy on August 4, 2016. Journey River is the third child of the couple who have two boys. Earlier, Megan had filed for divorce from her husband after five years of marriage. The pregnancy of her child however calmed the storms in her marriage.