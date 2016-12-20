NNPC Imports 36.7m Litres of Aviation Fuel for Yuletide Season

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) monday said it had imported about 38.7 million litres of aviation fuel which would last up to 26 days, to enable airlines to conveniently fly people across the country during the Yuletide season.

NNPC said in a statement by its Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, that the development was part of its bid to ensure a hitch-free air travel across the country during this period.

Quoting its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the statement explained that the step was taken to forestall shortage of the product, a situation that had recently led to reported cases of flight delays and cancellations across the nation’s airports.

Baru, according to the statement, noted that NNPC had by this exceeded the demand of marketers, and that the 38.7million litres represented about 26-day sufficiency.

“On December 14, 2016, the corporation completed the discharge of 8,800MT (metric tonne) which represented about 10.6 million litres to major terminals in the country.

“In addition, as at this morning (December 19, 2016), 23,500MT which represented about 28.2 million litres was being discharged to the major oil terminals,” said the statement.

It said in order to sustain the tempo, the corporation has also secured the supply of additional 30,000MT vessel of aviation fuel which represented about 36 million litres expected to berth Nigerian shores before the end of the year.

Furthermore, NNPC stated that it has over 40-day sufficiency for petrol and adequate volumes of diesel and domestic kerosene to satisfy national demand throughout the yuletide period and beyond.

Baru further assured Nigerians that the NNPC would sustain the drive towards ensuring availability of petroleum products at all times.