The Question of Executive Compliance with Legislative Resolutions

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday inaugurated a committee saddled with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with resolutions passed by the upper chamber‎. Saraki said the Committee on Legislative Compliance, the first of its kind in the history of the Nigeria senate, “would monitor agencies of government and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with legislative resolutions.”

Nigerians can only hope that the latest committee, chaired by Senator Babajide Omoworare, would change the current worrisome situation where the executive, which ought to implement decisions adopted by the legislature, has more or less become the real nemesis of such resolutions.

The issue of non-compliance with resolutions passed by the legislature in Nigeria has become so commonplace that a former Minister of Information once said National Assembly resolutions were mere advisory tools.

The situation is worse at the level of the states. This anomaly needs to be redressed. – Vincent Obia