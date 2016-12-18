Glittering Night of Stars for Emem Isong’s ‘Ayamma’

It was a night of glitz as several celebrities graced the premiere of renowned Nollywood Producer, Emem Isong-Misodi’s, movie ‘Ayamma’ at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rita Dominic, Stephanie Linus Adesua Etomi, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Blessing Egbe, Denrele Edun, Alexx Ekubo, Mary Remmy Njoku, Funny Bone, Judith Audu, Tana Adelana, Toni Tones, Christina Martin, TK Ahmed, Chelsea Eze, Kiki Omeili, IK Ogbonna, Sambasa and so many others were in attendance.

It was certainly a night of deep rooted culture, grass root appreciation and an atmosphere filled with laughter. Celebrities stormed the venue looking all glamorous and stunning in their different traditional attires.

The movie which is set in Akwa Ibom State under the production of Royal Arts Academy stars; tells the story of Prince Daraima (Wole Ojo), the fascinating heir to Obong Ikpaisong, who repeatedly dreams of Ihuoma (Adesua Etomi), a poor but radiating maiden whose beauty is matched only by her voice.

The movie which will be released in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, December 23.

PROJECT FAME REWARDS SEASON 9 WINNERS

To fulfill the promise of cash prizes and automobiles for the winner and runners-up at the MTN Project Fame Season 9, the telecommunication giant, MTN, opened its gate at Falomo, Ikoyi recently to receive Okeimute, the winner of the last season; Elizabeth, the first runner-up and Kitay, the second runner-up.

Okiemute, who put up superlative performances every week at the reality show, expressed her joy at the favourable outcome of the competition.

“I feel good and blessed. I was overwhelmed. I have never been on probation to test whether West Africa loves me. I didn’t know what will happen. Everyone was a great competitor. We are all strong competitors. Everyone was just “killing it back to back’’. It was amazing. Every hard work deserves to be rewarded,’’ said the singer who just got N5m richer. Her rendition of Phyno’s “Fada Fada’’ at the gala night was a crowning touch to her versatile performances.

Though she was never on probation, she thought it helped to bring out the best in other contestants. Kitay, who was suspended from some of the classes at the academy, was grateful to receive the brand new saloon car and N2m from the sponsors. He had put behind him the pain of suspension but then he would always remember the judge that got him on his toes.

“The judge I dreaded was Bibie Brew. Whenever she was adjusting her scarf, I felt scared,’’ said Kitay, who is the last born of his mother.

Elizabeth, who was very close to Kitay in the academy and on the winners’ list, also received her brand new car and the N3m prize money. She recalled how the contestants battled for the top spots on the show and how her performance had been a source of goodwill.

“Everyone on top six was a strong competitor. But then someone has to leave for others to win. I have got calls from people that we went to the same primary school as soon as I won. But I will return to school for my HND and I will still do music. It is a dream come true and it is a life changing experience for me. I had fans rooting for me. I will invest my money in my work. I also intend to start a fashion house,’’ she said.

Elizabeth, like Kitay, is the last born. Her late father was a musician and all her siblings sing at the church. Thankfully, Project Fame has expanded the platform for her self-expression with her successful outing at the show where she finished off as the first runner-up.

THIS IS HOW 2 BABA SEES COKE STUDIO

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba, has

been one of the most influential musicians in the last decade and he continues to stay relevant with his art. Currently enjoying massive

airplay for his hit single “Coded Thinz”, 2Baba is back on set for Africa’s biggest and popular live musical collaboration show, Coke Studio 4.

Debuting on the show last year, the Idoma-born star definitely slayed on the show last season working with Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee.

Their mash-up “All I need to Know” was Nigeria’s best of the best. The song even got to play on local radio and climbed charts.

Now on Coke studio 4, 2Baba has been paired with Ugandan R&B singer, RemaNamakula. Speaking about his time on Coke Studio 4 and what inspires him to produce beautiful music, 2Baba revealed that is it all about producing organic music.

“Inspiration comes from a lot of places. I like to create music that will still make sense, sound fresh, and be relevant to anyone who listens 20 years from now. Whatever style of music I produce, I do it in such a way that the music will last for ages. This is my second appearance on Coke Studio Africa and I enjoy it because it is all about organic music that is fresh and relevant.”

The 41 year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa. He is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

INDUSTRY NITE SPECIAL WITH DAVIDO

The last industry nite for 2016 has been slated for December 21 at the Oriental Hotel with Davido as the headline act.

Organizers of Industry Nite, El Carnaval in partnership with fast growing media and events company , H-One Entertainment will host the biggest musical concert in Nigeria – Industry Nite Grand Finale Special with Davido.

Davido will be backed by a live band, his performance comes more than four years since the self-styled Baddest, headlined the weekly music and networking event.

The concert will also feature performances from label mates, Dremo, Danagog, Mayorkun, Lola Rae, Ichaba, and a host of many more.

LACIFF SCREENS 45 FILMS

A total of 45 films will screen at the Lakecity Film Festival (LACIFF) which maiden edition is to take place at the Crystal Lake Resort, Oguta, Imo State which ends today December 18 under the theme: ‘The Reel is Yours, Show Your Story’.

After receiving a whopping 2,900, organisers extended the deadline for the submission of films to December 9. A college of screeners reduced the large number to 100. The final 45 films emerged through assessment by the judges, including Sani Muazu (head jurist), Yinka Ogun, Bond Emeruwa, Kathy Kasic from the United States of America and Tari West-Johnson.

Apart from the opening and closing films, CJ Obasi’s film, ‘O-Town’ and Joe Brown Ubaka’s award winning ‘The Missing God’, respectively, other films among the 45 include: ‘Solone Will Never Walk Alone The Movie’, a documentary from Sierra Leone; ‘Bloody Throne’, a short film from Lesotho; ‘Black Barbie’, an animation from Ghana. Others are: a short film from India titled ‘1973 The Untold’, one from the USA titled ‘Honor’, a feature from Kosovo titled ‘Cheating for Paper’ and ‘Kizingo’ a feature from Kenya.

Of the 45 films, 21 are from Nigeria, followed by Ghana with four, three from India, while Nepal, Kenya and USA have two each. Kosovo, Jamaica, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Latvia, Lesotho, Kyrgysztan and Saudi Arabia have one film each.

As expected, it was a near herculean but rewarding task for the judges to come up with the final list of 45 films.

Speaking on the choice of opening and closing film, Ekine Stronghold, founder of the festival, had earlier explained that “the films were strategically chosen to give people a sense of belonging and to tell guests they should come with their best film next year because our best can match your best”.

MOTHERLAND BECKONS PARTNERS MUSIAD

Motherland Beckons has stepped up its quest for the development of Africa through its various engagements, as it has signed a pact with MUSIAD in Koinya, Turkey, which is targeted at poverty eradication and ushering prosperity to the continent through the promotion of tourism and other businesses.

MUSIAD Group is a conglomerate of 11,000 businesses and consist of 50,000 members, with presence in 175 countries across the world. It is arguably the biggest business group in the world with considerable presence in 175 countries while Motherland Beckons is a creation of Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, dedicated to opening Africa to the world and attracting Africans in Diaspora to motherland.

Turkey with its sight on Africa as the next destination to impact positively through contribution to its growth and development, has found Motherland Beckons a worthy alley, which offers it a template to connect the whole of Africa under one umbrella.

According to the joint MoU signed by MUSIAD and Motherland Beckons, a partnership known as Africa Turkey Trade Centre (ATTC) with headquarters in Koinya, Turkey and corresponding offices in Lagos and Accra, has been formed for the purpose of achieving the goals of the new partnership deal. Otunba Akinboboye revealed that plans are in top gear to open ATTC offices in 53 other African countries that will connect Africa to the world through Turkey and vice versa.

KING OF MOROCCO PATRONISES NIGERIAN ART

The monarch of Morocco, King Mohammed VI recently visited Nigeria to sign a couple of bilateral agreements with the Nigerian government. He later came on a private visit to a few cultural establishments in Lagos like Nike Arts Gallery, Jazzhole and Mudi Africa, the famed men’s clothier. Photo shows Clement Mudiaga Enajemo, better known as, Mudi with King Mohammed VI