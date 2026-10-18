Peter Obi Media Office Faults Shettima Over ‘Diminished Obi’ Remark

* Says political leaders should debate records, policies not personal attacks

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peter Obi Media Office has criticised Vice-President Kashim Shettima over his description of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as “diminished,” urging political leaders to focus on candidates’ records, policies and ideas rather than personal attacks.

In a statement issued Sunday by its spokesman, Idris Zekeri Jnr, the media office described the remark as inconsistent with the standards of political engagement expected of leaders, particularly at a time when political parties are positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 general election.

The office took exception to what it considered a contrast between Shettima’s call for northerners to respect former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, an opposition figure, and his description of Obi, another opposition leader.

“Although Shettima has the right to oppose Obi, it is difficult to understand why he would demand respect for one opposition leader while casually dismissing another,” the statement said.

It added that political disagreements should not prevent public officials from recognising the contributions and political standing of their opponents.

The media office said Obi had maintained a campaign focused on issues and had avoided abusive language against political opponents.

“As a man of great decency, our candidate has conducted his campaign professionally and decorously. He has consistently focused his remarks on issues and has neither discussed nor used abusive language against anyone,” it said.

The statement also drew attention to the records of Obi and Shettima as former governors of Anambra and Borno States, respectively, arguing that their respective performances should be assessed against verifiable evidence rather than political rhetoric.

“However, Obi’s performance in Anambra State across key areas of governance surpassed Shettima’s record in Borno State, as demonstrated by performance statistics and the awards he received,” the office said.

It cited Obi’s record in fiscal management and investments in education and healthcare as areas that, in its view, distinguished his administration.

The office, however, did not provide comparative statistics in the statement to substantiate its assessment of the two former governors’ performances.

It challenged the vice-president and other political opponents to interrogate Obi’s record using verifiable facts and figures if they disagreed with the assessment.

“If Shettima contests any aspect of Obi’s record, he should present the facts rather than resort to political name-calling,” the statement added.

The media office said the controversy raised broader questions about political civility, the treatment of opposition figures and the responsibility of public officials to sustain issue-based debate in Nigeria’s democratic process.

It also appealed to political leaders from the South-east, including those in the All Progressives Congress (APC), to distinguish political loyalty from their responsibility to uphold mutual respect among political actors.

The statement urged South-east political leaders who support the APC to reflect on the implications of the exchange, particularly where they believe that criticism of an opposition politician from their region is inconsistent with the treatment accorded other political figures.

It said disagreements over party affiliation should not become grounds for tolerating what it considers disrespectful language against fellow Nigerians.

“We urge Igbo leaders in the APC and all Nigerians to draw the appropriate lesson from this episode and note that political loyalty must never justify tolerating disrespect towards a fellow Nigerian,” the statement said.

The office maintained that political competition should provide an opportunity for candidates and their supporters to examine competing records, policy proposals and governing philosophies.

“Those who oppose Obi should scrutinise his ideas and record rather than resort to personal abuse,” it said.

“Nigeria needs a contest based on records and ideas, not selective respect and political denigration.”

The media office further argued that Obi’s political relevance should ultimately be determined by voters rather than by comments from political opponents.

“The Nigerian people, rather than Shettima’s rhetoric, will determine Peter Obi’s political relevance,” it said.

The statement, dated October 18, 2026, was signed by Zekeri on behalf of the Peter Obi Media Office.

The development comes as political parties and their leading figures intensify their positioning ahead of the 2027 general election, with the conduct of political campaigns, the credibility of candidates and the tone of public debate expected to feature prominently in the contest.

While political leaders are entitled to criticise opponents and challenge their records in office, the exchange underscores the importance of substantiating political claims with evidence and maintaining a distinction between legitimate criticism and personal disparagement.

For the NDC presidential candidate and his supporters, the central argument is that Obi’s record as a former governor should be judged on its merits. For his political opponents, the challenge is to present competing evidence and policy alternatives capable of persuading voters.

Ultimately, the debate over the records of former governors and their suitability for national leadership is likely to remain part of the broader political contest as the 2027 election approaches.