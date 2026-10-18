FG Tasks VCs to Prioritize High-demand Degree Programmes

* Reaffirms commitment to establishing autism centres across six geopolitical zones



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has called on vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities to prioritise degree programmes that address critical manpower shortages, respond to emerging societal needs and equip graduates with specialised skills for professional practice and employment.

It said such programmes should include degrees in Audiology, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Clinical Psychology and Medical Social Work, noting that expanding training in these fields would help bridge gaps in specialised healthcare and social services while creating more career opportunities for young Nigerians.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to establishing autism centres across the six geopolitical zones to improve access to specialised care and support for persons on the autism spectrum and their families.

Alausa stressed that universities must align their academic offerings with national workforce needs and the growing demand for specialised professional services.

He noted that developing these programmes would strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to provide essential services locally, reduce gaps in specialist care and build a skilled workforce capable of meeting the needs of the population.

The planned autism centres are expected to support access to diagnosis, therapeutic services and research, while serving as regional hubs for families, healthcare professionals and educational institutions.

The initiative reflects the Federal Government’s determination to strengthen local capacity and improve support for persons with autism and related developmental conditions.

The minister assured stakeholders that the Federal Government would continue to pursue reforms that expand access to relevant education, strengthen institutional capacity and promote skills development.

Alausa commended the Chairman of the Federal Government Committee for the Advancement of Audiology, Occupational Therapy and Speech and Language Therapy, Dr. Victoria Amu, for her passion and dedication to duty.

He called on vice-vhancellors and other university administrators to work closely with the Ministerial Committee Chairman, Dr. Victoria Amu, the relevant regulatory agencies and professional bodies to facilitate the development of the proposed programmes and ensure that training meets appropriate academic and professional standards.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to building a responsive and inclusive higher education system that equips Nigerians with relevant skills, addresses critical manpower gaps and expands access to essential specialised services.

The initiatives form part of the administration’s broader efforts to strengthen human capital development, improve service delivery and ensure that Nigeria’s education system responds effectively to national priorities and the needs of its citizens.