S’Court Refuses Nyako’s Prayer for Reinstatement as Adamawa Gov

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, seeking to be reinstated as the state governor.

Nyako was impeached by the state House of Assembly on July 15, 2014, 10 months before he concluded his tenure.

The Court of Appeal had earlier declared his impeachment unconstitutional but declined to reinstate him.

On Friday, ‎a panel of seven justices of the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The court said that because of the way the case was handled at the appeal court, it was unable to order that Nyako be reinstated.

Details later…