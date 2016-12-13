Ronaldo Beats Messi to Win Fourth Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for a fourth time.

Ronaldo, 31, helped Real Madrid win last season’s Champions League and scored three goals as Portugal won Euro 2016. It adds to the titles he won in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

Ronaldo is now one behind Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who received the honour in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

The former Manchester United forward has scored 19 goals in 20 games for club and country this term, to add to the 54 he got last season.

Ronaldo’s Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale finished sixth in the vote, while Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy – the only Englishman included on the 30-player shortlist – was eighth.

The Ballon d’Or is given to the best Europe-based player as voted by 173 journalists from around the world.

It has been awarded by France Football magazine every year since 1956, but for the past six years it became the FIFA Ballon d’Or in association with world football’s governing body.

However, FIFA ended its association with the award in September.

FIFA will hand out its own prize for the world’s best men’s player, along with the best women’s player and team of the year, at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on January 9.

PAST WINNERS

2016-Ronaldo

2015-Messi

2014-Ronaldo

2013-Ronaldo

2012-Messi

2011- Messi

2010-Messi

2009-Messi

2008-Ronaldo

2007-Kaka

2006-Fabio Cannavaro

2005-Ronaldinho

2004-Andriy Shevchenko

2003-Pavel Nedved