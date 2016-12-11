Bliss Eternally! Love Rekindles at Bukola and Toyin Saraki’s 25th Wedding Anniversary

HIGHLIFE....Amazing lifestyles of Nigeria’s rich and famous

Neither cord nor cable can so forcibly draw, or hold so fast, as love has done in the lives of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his beautiful wife, Toyin. To the stylish top politician, love and marriage so gladly combine, like Siamese twins born in the same clime. Bukola is head over heels in love with Toyin 25 years after his heart skipped to the sweet, soft drift of her smile. Their story reads like a dreamy exposition to extraordinary verses of love. And unlike most husbands, Bukola hardly reminds his wife “of an orangutan trying to play the violin.” And unlike the late French writer, Honoré de Balzac, Toyin has no reason to doubt or disdainfully analyze the character and depth of her husband’s love for her in such manner. And the reason is never far-fetched; Bukola does not only deploy great tact and ingenuity at his pleasing and beautiful wife, he showers immeasurable love on her at every opportunity. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last Wednesday, December 7th. The couple have four children, among them Tosin, who turned 25 too. Toyin, the founder of Wellbeing Africa, took to Instagram to share a throwback silhouette photo which she captioned: “25 years…#loveontop #ololufe #obianuju”

TAG HEUER! REMI AJIDAHUN’S SECOND COMING…

Remi Ajidahun is back with a bang. Until he disappeared from the social scene, he rode roughshod like a kangaroo, in pursuit of the wild fleece. The former Special Assistant to ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani- Kayode (FFK), lived out loud and quite extravagantly too. Prior to his appointment by FFK, he was a man about town registering his presence at virtually every social function and high-octane party. Remi was unarguably invested with social connections and networks that opened doors in high places. He used to manage a popular club in Victoria Island, Lagos, called Hole 19 back in the days.

He was also into the business of golf accessories and he was reportedly doing well with it until he was invited by Fani-Kayode to be his SA as aviation minister. However, rather than keep a low profile and maintain official decorum, he started living large to the consternation of his colleagues in the aviation sector. He cruised about the Federal Capital Territory in choice cars and patronized the most expensive fun spots in Abuja and Lagos at random. However, things got awry for him when he was mentioned in a controversial case. The incident thoroughly humbled and humiliated him, thus forcing him to keep a very low profile and live under the radar.

Just recently, he re-emerged on the social scene with a big brand, Tag Heuer, a Swiss luxury watch franchise opened at the prestigious lake mall in Abuja. Perhaps this time around, he will shun the lure of the fast lane, for his own good.

GONE WITH THE WIND…WHERE ARE THESE NIGHT CLUB OWNERS NOW?

•WAS IT HYPE OR BAD MANAGEMENT THAT RUINED THE COASTAL CITY’S BIGGEST CLUBS?

Night clubs come and go but the Lagos social scene has enduring spirit. Like jetsam and flotsam cluttering the paths of sturdier vessels on the Pacific, extinct clubs clutter the coastal city’s memories. Often times they elicit random sighs from the lips of the Lagos party crowd. Such clubs include Nasir Ado Ibrahim’s Club Towers, Tony Sabat’s YNot, Larry `Onuegbo AutoLounge, Lanre Nzeribe’s Deuces and Dakova’s Aristotle. Others include Marshall, Yusuf And OSA Asemota’s A-bar, Ahmed Uvwubettini’s 11.45, Folake Odutola’s Aqua 27, Louisa Priddy’s Bacchus, Murphy Okojie’s Genesis, Biola Adegoke’s Grotto and many others. These clubs are defunct now although there was a time that they were identifiable as very successful night clubs and bars.

They reigned supreme and attracted the happening crowd. If you don’t visit those clubs back in the days, you haven’t arrived. They hosted the nouveau riche comprising the dandiest guys in town and hottest babes around the city. But unfortunately, they have all closed down and the owners have gone underground. How did they all get it wrong? Was it bad management or were they over hyped?

HER POSH ‘SIMPLICITY’…LINDA IKEJI SPLASHES OVER N80M ON CARS IN EIGHT DAYS

•CELEBRITY BLOGGER ADDS RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY TO LATEST ACQUISITIONS

Like the fabled goddess of verges, whose methodical tenderness fosters the vagrant croppers, Linda Ikeji, celebrity blogger, offers timeless inspiration to generations of ambitious bloggers, many of whom, strive to attain her lofty height. Linda no doubt inspires the hopes and optimism that attract many a Nigerian youth to the harsh, cutthroat world of celebrity blogging. This is because she currently cuts the perfect portrait of success and acclaim dreamed and coveted by too many of her peers and underlings. Linda has become filthy rich from blogging and this is no doubt the best inspiration for all and sundry. There is no gainsaying she achieved success through honest toil. And she never spares any expense in giving herself a treat. Just recently, she moved into a posh mansion in Banana Island. Some days ago, she bought a N19 million car for her mother.

This was exactly two days after she took delivery of a brand new Range Rover Autobiography 2016 model, which cost $199,495, about N70 million. The popular blogger epitomizes the perfect role model for Nigeria’s teeming bloggers and social media entrepreneurs. Having paid her dues over a time span that saw her pushing through intimidating economic, social and political realities to carve her niche in a media industry severely pitted to thwart the chances of the itinerant blogger and citizen journalist to progress, it is understandable and only justifiable that Linda encounter success for her hard work.