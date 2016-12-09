Navy Foils Attempted Vandalism of Oil Vessels

The Nigerian Navy has stated that it has recorded another landmark success in the fight against oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region in line with the federal government stance on zero tolerance for corruption and oil bunkering.

According to the Navy Director of Information, Commodore Christian Ezekobe, in two different successful operations, the Nigerian navy personnel on patrol in NNS PATHFINDER accosted two Cotonou boats loaded with suspected illegally refined diesel at Onne anchorage.

However, the boats were destroyed and no arrest was made as the suspect fled on sighting the Nigerian navy men.

In another operation, Ezekobe said, criminal elements attempted to vandalise and siphon oil product from one of the arrested vessels which was foiled by the navy personnel in FOB FORMOSO.

“The oil thieves however fled and abandoned the three Cotonou boats they brought for their criminal act. The boats are currently in the custody of FOB FORMOSO, while adequate security measure has been provided to prevent any unforeseen situation,” the navy stated.

Similarly, he said a patrol team of NNS DELTA also recorded another success in its operation as four illegal refinery sites were destroyed with about 30 metric tons of illegally refined diesel and three Cotonou boats carrying about 40 metric tons of suspected stolen crude oil.

Five suspects and 40HP outboard