Body of Dead Youth Corps Member to be Exhumed for Autopsy

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The remains of Miss Ifedolapo Oladepo, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Kano State, would have to be exhumed for autopsy in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for an independent investigation into her death.

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in an interview with State House correspondents, said although the NYSC had carried out its investigation, the president’s directive superseded the earlier investigation.

He said though the report given by the NYSC was normal and natural, the investigation ordered by Buhari on Wednesday would require an autopsy of the late corps member who had already been buried.

“After the investigation, they must present their own report on what has happened. But in view of the fact that there are many versions of what led to the death of the NYSC member, it would be fair to look at another version of what happened to be sure of what actually transpired.

“It doesn’t have to do with not trusting the process, but it’s meant to gauge the report alongside another opinion. Then, we will be able to tell Nigerians that these were the circumstances that led to her death.

“Don’t forget that the report of the NYSC has no autopsy and an independent investigation will require an autopsy and now the autopsy alongside the report will balance it out and fortify the conclusion that the government will make.”

Buhari on Wednesday ordered an independent investigation into Oladepo’s death. Prior to the directive, the NYSC said its investigation into her death showed that she died from an untreated urinary tract infection.

The president said the investigation should unravel the true circumstances of her death. He also commiserated with the families of the three NYSC members who lost their lives recently during the 2016 Batch ‘B’ orientation programme in three states.