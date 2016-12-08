S’ West Govs Lament State of Odu’a Business Group

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Emotions ran high on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, as Governors of the six Yoruba States comprising Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos, lamented the deteriorating fortunes of the foremost Yoruba business empire, Odu’a Investment Company Limited.

Precisely, the governors took a swipe at the current status of the conglomerate of businesses under Odu’a which were hitherto the hub of business activities catering for the services, revenue generation and employment needs of the people in the zone.

As a way to arrest the downward trend, the governors resolved to, as a matter of urgency, set in motion a rejuvenation agenda to re-invigorate the business empire into a global conglomerate.

It was on the occasion of the 40th Anniversary commemorative lecture and awards presentation to the three founding military Governors of Odu’a Conglomerate namely Major-General David Medaiyese Jemibewon (Rtd), Group captain Ita David Ikpeme (Rtd) and Major-General Saidu Ayodele Balogun (Rtd), under whose tenure in 1976 the idea was conceptualized.