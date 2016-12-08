FG to Domesticate ILO Convention on Occupational Safety and Health

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has assured Nigerian workers of his ministry’s readiness to advance preventive culture in workplaces by domesticating the International Labour Organization’s Convention C.187 on Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health in Nigeria.

Ngige, who was represented by the Director, Occupational Safety and Health, Mrs. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, stated this recently while declaring open a two-day National Awareness and Sensitization Workshop on Occupational Safety and Health.

Organized by the ministry in partnership with Global Network Monitoring and Development Initiative, it had the theme, “ Emergency preparedness and response for workplace system and resilience”.

The minister, in a statement signed on Thursday by the Deputy Director (Press), Ministry of Labour, Mr. Samuel Olowookere, said: “The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in the spirit of domesticating the International Labour Organisation’s Convention C.187 on Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), in Nigeria, is committed to boosting Occupational Safety and Health in the administrative services and offices beyond the regularly covered industrial working environment.”

Ngige also cautioned that Safety and Health at work should not be compromised, while advocating a robust awareness to protect worker’s well being thereby increasing their productivity.

Speaking further, he stressed that an up to date legislative framework is critical to creating an effective Occupational Safety and Health awareness, while expressing optimism that the current Legislature will pass the pending Occupational Safety and Health Bill and other Labour Bills.