Family Holds Commendation Service for Late Michael Ibru

Rebecca Ejifoma

The commendation service for the late business mogul, Olorogun Michael Ibru, was held wednesday at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, as family and friends thronged the church to pay their last respects.

The service for the deceased who passed away on September 6, 2016, in the United States at the age of 86, came after the service of songs which also held in Lagos on Tuesday.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev. Adebola Ademowo, who led the service, said the late icon was among the great number of Nigerians that used their talents for good.

He said: “With the mires of bad users (of their talents) all over today, we witness killings, greed, unemployment, insecurity, kidnapping and stealing.

“These are bad users of their talents on earth. Ibru was a good user of his. This country is too great to have greed run it down because we have a great number of people using their talents for good.

“There is need for us to remind ourselves that Heaven is real; hell is real as death may come at any time. Thus, let us not live our lives like we own it all. There is life in the after life. Let’s live for God everyday.”

The sermon was followed by a congregational confession of sins and seeking for forgiveness from God before the church made Eucharistic prayers and prayers for the acceptance of Ibru’s soul.

Accompanied by the Very Revd Adebola Ojofeitimi and Canon Residentiary Ven. Caxton E. O. Akingbesote, the bishop then held the communion service and prayers for the family and church members.

Afterwards, seven hymns were sang by the Church choir.

Also present at the commendation service were the Igbobi Old Boys’ Association, who chanted the college’s song (Teach us thy best) to Ibru as a dirge.

After the commendation service, the body was billed to be taken to his hometown in Agbarhaotor, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, for the lying in state.

Another service of songs will be held same day at the same venue before the burial ceremony the next day at All Saints Cathedral Anglican Communion, with reception to follow afterwards at Ibru field, opposite the Ibru Ecumenical – Centre.

On Sunday, the family said they would have an outing service at Andrews Anglican Church, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, by 10a.m.