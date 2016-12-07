Wizkid Gets First Grammy Nomination

Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has been nominated for a Grammy Award, one of the most revered awards in the music industry.

The Nigerian singer was a contributor on ‘Views’, an album by Drake Aubrey Graham, which was nominated in the album of the year category, reported online news medium, The Cable.

The Grammy Award for album of the year is presented to the main artist, the featured artist(s), the producer, the engineer and/or mixer and the mastering engineer.

The nominations, which were announced yesterday, had a number of shocking omissions including One Dance, a song by Drake featuring Wizkid and British singer, Kyla.

The omission will definitely raise many eyebrows as One Dance was the number one song on the Billboard charts for up to ten weeks.

Wizkid, who has had a stellar year, and has toured alongside the likes of Chris Brown.

In spite of the snub, One Dance has already won several awards in 2016, one of which was the Teen Choice Award for Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song.

Beyonce, Drake, Adele, Chance The Rapper, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Rihanna were the most nominated artistes by the Recording Academy.

‘Blonde’, the latest album by Frank Ocean, an R&B singer and songwriter, was not nominated because he failed to submit his material for consideration.

“I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience,” Ocean told the New York Times last month.