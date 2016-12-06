Police Arrest Suspected Murderers, Kidnappers of Expatriate Staff of Dangote Group

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday said it had arrested three suspected kidnappers who murdered one of the expatriate staff of the Dangote Group of Companies, while five were held captive in different locations in Lagos, Ogun and Kwara states.

In a statement in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Donald Awunah, said the arrests were made through the credible intelligence report made available by the public to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) between November 27 and December 3rd when the suspects were arrested.

They were arrested in Lagos, Ogun and Kwara States.

The Force PRO gave their names as: Abubakar Gide, 24; Abdullahi Salihu, 22, and Babuga Adamu, 25, adding that they were caught in Ijebu Igbo, Epe forest, and Ajase Ipo forest.

According to the statement: “The three suspects confessed to kidnapping and releasing all five initial victims after receiving N5.6 million ransom.

“They also confessed to kidnapping and murdering the ransom transporter, Mr. Istifanus Gurama, also of Dangote group.”