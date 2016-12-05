Team Tombim Through to Finals of NCC League Cup

Defending champions Team Tombim is through to the finals of the 2016 NCC Tennis League Cup. The Abuja based team which led 3-1 at the end of proceedings Saturday at the Enugu Sports Club grabbed the one point it needed in the very first men’s reverse singles match yesterday.

Christopher Edwards replaced Christian Paul who cramped out in the second singles on Saturday against Thomas Otu and beat Sunday Emmanuel of Team FCT 6-3, 6-4 to put the tie beyond the reach of their opponents. Moses Michael stretched the lead by overpowering Thomas Otu 6-3, 6-1.

Edwards then paired Lovette Donatus to win the mixed doubles beating Otu and Faith Sunday 6-3, 6-1.

In a clash of two Abuja-based teams, it was Team Tombim which got off to a winning start Saturday with national champion, Moses Michael besting Sunday Emmanuel of Team FCT in the first men’s singles 6-2, 7-5.

Former national champion, Thomas Otu restored parity with a 2-6, 6-2, 5-2 rtd (retired) win over cramping Christian Paul.

The women’s singles expectedly went the way of Team Tombim as former national champion Sarah Adegoke proved too strong for Osaremen Airhunwhunde – dismissing her in straight set of 6-2, 6-1.

Team FCT is already guaranteed N2 million and would play for third place in Lagos Dec 15 & Dec 16 against the loser of the second semifinals.

Team Tombim will also await the outcome of the second semifinals between Team Civil Defence and Team Offikwu taking place at the Abuja National Stadium Saturday Dec 10 and Sunday Dec. 11 to know its opponents for the N7 million winner’s purse.