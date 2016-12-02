Sheriff Faction Members Are Spoilers, Says Okowa

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that though activities of members of the so-called Modu Sheriff faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have shown them as spoilers, they should be tolerated and accommodated by the leadership and members of the party.

Specifically, he urged members of the PDP in Delta State not to hold the divisive sins against members of the Sheriff faction but instead should be treated as “our brothers and sisters” in order to make them more active, look into their grievances and reintegrate then fully into the party.

Okowa noted that unity and understanding remained the strength of the party and appealed to the members to avoid “politics of bitterness and division.”

He made the remarks at a Delta North PDP Stakeholders Forum held at Obiaruku, the administrative headquarters of Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday.

The governor pointed out that factional members could not be labelled as “members of true PDP” were the existence of the much-talk-about faction in PDP to hold any water.

He hinted that practically all the leaders and elected members of the PDP across the country belong to the Ahmed Markafi-led PDP caretaker committee.

According to Okowa, “People are talking about faction in PDP; if there is faction, can members of the faction be called members of true PDP? PDP Senators, members of House of Representatives, all the governors and former governors are supporting Alhaji Ahmed Markafi as recognized Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP.

“Members of the Sherif group are just playing the role of spoilers, but, don’t throw them away, provide enabling environment for them to be active in our party because, they are our brothers and sisters.”