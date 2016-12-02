Buhari Appoints Two Additional Supreme Court Justices 

President Buhari...is his government's fight against corruption crumbling

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of  Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, and Justice Paul Adamu Galinje as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The appointments were based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

A statement by the Acting Director of Information, NJC, Mr Soji Oye, said ‎the justices would  be sworn in by the Acting  Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, CFR, on Monday 5th December, 2016, at 2.00pm in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

