Pink Polo Tournament: Kaduna, Niger First Ladies, MTN Tackle Breast Cancer

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to reduce breast cancer in Nigeria, MTN Nigeria and the First Ladies of Kaduna and Niger State have called on government at all levels, public/private sector and the citizens to help stem the burden of cancer in the country.

They said increased awareness, advocacy, public-private-partnership and efforts from key stakeholders were the approaches needed to successfully starve off the threat of the dreaded disease in the country.

Speaking during the MTN Pink Polo Exhibition, an annual breast cancer awareness event that drew the curtain on the 2016 MTN African Patrons Cup Polo Tournament, the First lady of Niger State and MTN Pink Polo Day Ambassador, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, stated that the tournament seeks to draw attention of Nigerians to the devastating effects of cancer, using the game of polo.

She said: “Breast cancer is the deadliest amongst all the cancers that affect women. Polo on the other hand is widely acknowledged as the game of kings and the king of games. We feel the Pink Polo Tournament platform will draw the attention of not only kings but also the wider public to the menace of cancer in Nigeria. Beyond the exciting polo on display, we are also reminded of the plight of women whose lives have been adversely affected by the cancer scourge, not only in the country but the world over.”

In her welcome address, the First Lady of Kaduna State and Chief host of the event, Hajiya Hadiza Nasir el-Rufai, called for concerted efforts from all key stakeholders in the fight against the deadly scourge.

She said, “We need all hands to be on deck if we are going to successfully stave off the threat of cancer in Nigeria. I hereby call on well-meaning corporate bodies, organisations and well-placed individuals to join hands with us in this initiative.”

Also speaking, the Senior Manager, Master Brand, MTN Nigeria, Emamoke Ogoro, who led the delegation to the event, while thanking the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Resort, for partnering with MTN to organise the tournament, expressed optimism that the event would not only help raise the profile of the game of polo in Nigeria but also drum up support for breast cancer awareness.

Highlights of the Pink Polo Day included an international polo exhibition match, awareness lectures on breast cancer, screening and counseling all for the better cause of a healthier life for women and the community.