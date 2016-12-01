Petrocam Opens Third Solar-powered Filling Station in Lagos

Petrocam Nigeria Limited has expanded its frontiers with the opening of its third solar-powered filling station in Lagos on Thursday

.

Located along Egbe-Isolo road in Ejigbo local government area of the state, it witnessed a huge traffic of motorists in the first hour of operation.

Managing Director, Petrocam Nigeria Limited, Mr. Patrick Ilo, said his company has embarked on solar-powered filling stations in the country to reduce dependence on the national grid for electricity.

He added that Nigeria is close to the equator and should obtain power directly from the sun, noting that his firm leverages the renewable energy source to power its filling stations for growth.

Ilo said having recorded success stories from the two previous filling stations that are situated in Igando and Lekki- Ajah Expressway, both in Lagos, they were happy to expand.

“It is safer, cheaper and reliable to use solar form of electricity for operation,” he explained.