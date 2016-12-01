NPHCDA Urged to Open its Activities to Public Scrutiny

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has urged the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to, as a matter of urgency, liberate procurement data in its possession to enable individuals and groups follow up on the numerous projects being undertaken to provide health care facilities in the country.

It noted that liberation would require the National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) to make the information proactively available based on the Open Contracting Data Standards (OCDS).

The Chief Executive Officer, PPDC, Seember Nyager, while briefing the press on Thursday in Abuja, stated that the findings of procurement monitors who visited primary health care centres in various states have necessitated the need for ways to ultimately identify processes to improve primary health care service and access in Nigeria.

She explained that in 2015, the PPDC mobilized procurement monitors to track and verify the performance of contracts awarded in the year 2014 for constructing and equipping Primary Health Care Centres across the country. Adding that it was aimed at ensuring public resources have been judiciously utilized in providing public services.