Health Minister Congratulates Ondo Governor-Elect

Adewole

The Hon. Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has congratulated the Ondo State governor – elect, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adewole, in a message to the governor – elect, commended the peaceful conduct of the election and expressed his confidence in Akeredolu to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo State.

Adewole also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, for his visionary leadership in the APC-led administration, adding that the victory of APC in Ondo State was a testimony to the confidence of the people in Mr. President’s ability to move Nigeria forward. Adewole prayed for the progress of Ondo State and Nigeria in general.