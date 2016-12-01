CBN to Take Financial Services to Grassroots by 2020

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday announced plans to render financial services to villages across the country by the end of 2020.

Emefiele, who made the disclosure at a two-day CBN fair tagged “Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development,” said the CBN now has a central complaints centre where customers can present their challenges and they would be resolved immediately.

Represented by the Benin Branch Controller, Mr Richard Jumbo, the CBN governor said it has become pertinent to sensitize the people on their rights and duties as customers, urging participants to be dedicated to preaching the CBN gospel of actualizing a full cashless society by the year 2020.

According to him, “The banking sector has improved to the extent that you can buy and transfer money with your phone. You can use your ATM to pay for goods in shops through POS.

He said the programme was also aimed at teaching those looking for loans for agriculture and business to be taught how to get the them.

His words: “We want to bring financial services to the villages that there are things that can be done with the phone not when you want money you have to travel for miles to another town. Now you can seat in your house and send any amount of money you want to send.

“Now the Central Bank has a channel where you have your complaints and they will be resolved”.