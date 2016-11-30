UBA Deputy GMD Receives Award

As a mark of recognition for hard work, the Deputy Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), and Chairman of UBA Pensions Custodians Limited, Mr. Victor Osadolor, has been awarded by the Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA), Lagos Chapter, for distinguishing himself in the banking profession.

The recognition was conferred on him by ECOBA, Lagos Chapter during the 2016 annual dinner organised by the association in Lagos recently.

Receiving the award, Osadolor commended the association for the recognition and promised to work harder than before in ensuring a more robust banking sector and effective service for the development of UBA.

On the other hand, he stated that his status in life and his profession was made possible through the discipline he had as a student in his alma mater. Other recipients of the awards include Rev. (Dr.) John U. Aire, who received a life achievement award and Mr. Obichukwu Olloh, who received the old boy of the year award.

Osadolor attended Edo College, Benin City between 1977 and 1982, and holds a second class (Upper Division) BSc (Hons.) degree in Accounting from the University of Benin. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Programme, and an honorary life member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Until his appointment as the deputy group managing director, Osadolor served as group director, Heirs Holdings Limited between 2013 and 2015. Prior to this, he was at different times between 2012 and 2014, the chief operating officer for corporate and investment banking as well as the chief strategist for Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lome, Togo.

During his speech, the chairman of the ceremony, Ambassador Vincent Okobi, said it pleased him that the institution has produced many notable Nigerians who have excelled in various professions, and have contributed in no small measure to the development of the country.

He stated that the exemplary conduct of Osadolor was worthy of emulation, and therefore charged students of the school to work hard like him and other old students who have distinguished themselves in various professions.

He also stated that as a former ambassador, he would want members of the association to also play dominant role in the area of international diplomacy. ‘We should finally encourage it because in today’s world, whether it is from Nigeria to the United Kingdom, France, or to other parts of the globe, the environment is becoming so challenging that we need to fill that space as soon as possible. I think it would be right to call for encouragement in the area of international diplomacy in Edo College,’ Okobi affirmed.