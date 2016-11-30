Group Urges FG to Obey Court Orders , Release Former NSA, Dasuki

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A group, Media Forum for Development, on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to obey Court orders by releasing former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Addressing journalists in Sokoto, its Protem National Coordinator, Abdallah El-Kurebe, said the call became necessary as three courts in Abuja, including the ECOWAS court, had ordered his release.

He maintained that the forum was in support of President Muhammad Buhari’s fight against corruption but in doing so, the rule of law should be observed by the three arms of government.

According to him, no nation develops in the absence of the rule of law in which case its laws and judicial structures are respected devoid of impunity.

“While we are not in any position to exonerate Dasuki of any allegation labelled against him, our belief in the judicial system and the rule of law has forced us to call on the Federal Government to obey Court orders in respect of his release.

“To our knowledge, there is no law or counter order so far that justifies his current detention,”he said.

He maintained that Dasuki served the nation with best of intentions and ensured the procurement of arms and ammunition as approved by the immediate past administration.

El-Kurebe posited that Dasuki ensured the recovery of more than 24 towns from Boko Haram before May 2015 and ensured maximum training of the troops including late Lt. Col. Abu Ali, who manned some of the armoured cars acquired during the past administration.

He therefore, urged the Federal Government to deploy rule of law as an ingredient for democracy.

“While the Forum is not against the trial of any Nigerian including Dasuki, the rule of law should be seen to be observed in all ramification. No meaningful development takes place without commitment to the rule of law,” he said.