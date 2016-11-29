We Cannot Guarantee Efficacy of Herbal Drugs – NAFDAC

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it cannot guarantee the efficacy of herbal drugs and products being sold across the country.

It said the certification number issued for some herbal drugs and products was only to confirm that these products were fit for human consumption.

NAFDAC Director of Special Duties, Alhaji Abubakar Jimoh, who made these facts known in Minna, Niger State, on Monday at a stakeholders’ forum declared that the organization did not have the capacity to verify the efficacy of herbal products.

He said the NAFDAC number issued for some of these herbal products was only for one year after which the manufacturers would apply for recertification.

However, he said it was working with another organization that could eventually lead to issuance of “all clear certificates for some of these herbal products “.