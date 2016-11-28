Saraki, Dogara, Tinubu Congratulate Akeredolu

By Our correspondents

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday congratulated the Governor-elect of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Saraki in a statement from his media office, said Akeredolu’s victory did not come to him as surprise going by his excellent credentials and years of preparedness for the task of governance.

He urged the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory by ensuring that he works with all relevant stakeholders in the arduous task of moving the Sunshine State to the next level.

He specifically urged Akeredolu to fully deploy the wealth of experience which he had garnered over the years in legal practice in running the affairs of the state.

Saraki said: “The people of Ondo have made a clear choice by voting for the APC. I can only assure the good people of Ondo that the APC and its flagbearer have all it takes to wipe away your tears and provide you the dividends of democracy that have hitherto eluded you.

“With Akeredolu on the saddle of governance, I have no doubt that the state will soon witness unparalleled development both socially, economically and politically.

“Ondo could not have made a better choice than Akeredolu. Welcome on board,” he stated.

On his part, Dogara, said the victory of Akeredolu is an indication that the party is still loved by Nigerians.

Dogara, in a statement issued yesterday, congratulated the governor-elect for his victory following a successful campaign.

“As a party, we must take our victory in the state seriously since the people have placed enormous trust in us. We must, therefore, deliver on policies that will improve their standard of living,” Dogara said.

The Speaker also commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); security agencies for ensuring a hitch-free exercise, and to the people of the state for exercising their civic rights.

In the same vein, Tinubu in statement by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, congratulated Akeredolu on the outcome of the election and for his perseverance and persistence in seeking the office.

“I must also congratulate the people of Ondo State for their generally exemplary conduct on election day and for demonstrating their will to shun the regressive politics of yesterday by returning to the progressive brand of politics that has been the trademark of the people of that state.

“I congratulate all party members in the state, particularly the party leadership in the South-west.

“Finally, I must express profound congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leader of the party, whose stature and dignity helped guide the APC to another victory that should advance the progressive aims of the party and the people.”

Be a Father to all, Tambuwal Urges Governor-elect

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has congratulated Rotimi Akeredole (SAN) on his electoral victory as the Governor-elect of Ondo State.

Tambuwal also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for ensuring that the election was free, fair, credible and peaceful.

In a statement issued in Sokoto yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal said as the poll is over, the onus is now on the political class in the state to rally round the governor to enable him administer the state for the benefit its citizens.

“At the risk of sounding repetitive, let me reiterate what I have always said that there is time for everything. There is time for politicking and time for governance. Now that politicking is over in Ondo State, I urge all stakeholders to channel their energy towards ensuring a successful transition leading to the swearing-in of Akeredole as the new Governor of Ondo State,” the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said.

Tambuwal urged members of the opposition parties to rally round the governor-elect, saying ultimately, the true wish of the electorate has prevailed.

While urging the governor-elect to work with all the people to move the state forward, Tambuwal advised him to be a father to all irrespective of political differences.

Ambode Hails Governor-elect

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday congratulated the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu for emerging victorious at the keenly contested governorship election held on Saturday.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and the people of Ondo State for the outcome of the election.

The Governor specially congratulated Akeredolu for his hard fought victory and wished him well as he prepares to take the mantle of leadership of the State.

He also urged the Ondo Governor-Elect to use his tenure to forge ahead with the quest to unite the Yoruba nation especially through regional integration and economic transformation of the South-West geo-political zone.

Governor Ambode also congratulated the Ondo electorate for comporting themselves peacefully throughout the period of the election, while urging those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters rather than resort to self help.

Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates Akeredolu

Before all the results were released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, had congratulated the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who won the Ondo State governorship election.

According to Ibrahim, “My dear brother, I congratulate you! I have computed the results sent to me from 2,907 wards by my party agents across Ondo State. It shows you are leading with unrecoverable margin.

“I congratulate you as governor-elect of our lovely state. I will advise that you quickly maintain distance from Governor Olusegun Mimiko if you want to succeed.

“I have no doubt that you will urgently create hope for our people; kindly do whatever you can to assist your lovely civil servants. I saw poverty in those villages I visited during my campaign. Please kindly also assist traditional rulers as much as you can.”

Kalu Felicitates with Akeredolu

Former Governor of Abia State, Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has felicitated with Chief Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship poll in Ondo State.

According to Kalu, the level of maturity displayed by the contestants before, during and after the election is commendable.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: “I wish to join other All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful in congratulating the newly-elected governor of the state, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, in the keenly contested governorship poll.

“The result of the election is a true reflection of the will of the people, and as such, the newly-elected governor of the state will continue to enjoy the support of all and sundry.

“It is worthy to note that the level of decorum demonstrated by the contestants during electioneering and after the election is a clear indication that Nigeria’s democracy has come to stay.”

While charging Akeredolu to run an inclusive government anchored on the APC manifesto, he urged other contestants to put politics aside and join the newly-elected governor in taking the state to enviable heights.