PDP Rejects Ondo Governorship Election Result

*To challenge result at tribunal

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the November 26 gubernatorial election in Ondo State in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The national leadership of party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi said that it has instructed its candidate and the Ondo state chapter of the PDP to proceed to the Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

In the Ondo governorship election, APC scored 244,842 votes while PDP scored 150,380 and AD scored 126,889 votes.

The position of the Makarfi-led PDP caretaker committee just as the group loyal to Senator Modu Sheriff yesterday blamed the loses the party recorded in both the Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections on impunity and non-adherence to internal democratic practice by the governors.

In a statetment issued on Monday by the Spokesman of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party called for the cancelation of the poll, accusing INEC of conniving with the APC to rig the election.

“In view of the fact that the election was blatantly manipulated from the beginning to the end to favour the APC, we vehemently reject the results of the November 26, 2016 gubernatorial election in Ondo state. The election and all actions leading to it fall short of laid down principles guiding conduct of elections in Nigeria.

“We have instructed our candidate and the Ondo state chapter of our party to proceed to the Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election. We call on the Judiciary to redeem Nigeria’s image on this matter as we request for the total cancellation of the ellection in Ondo State.