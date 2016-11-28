PDP Rejects Ondo Governorship Election Result

Ahmed Makarfi
*To challenge result at tribunal

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the November 26 gubernatorial election in Ondo State in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The national leadership of party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi said that it has instructed its candidate and the Ondo state chapter of the PDP to proceed to the Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

In the Ondo governorship election, APC scored 244,842 votes while PDP scored 150,380 and AD scored 126,889 votes.

The position of the Makarfi-led PDP caretaker committee just as the group loyal to Senator Modu Sheriff yesterday blamed the loses the party recorded in both the Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections on impunity and non-adherence to internal democratic practice by the governors.

In a statetment issued on Monday by the Spokesman of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party called for the cancelation of the poll, accusing INEC of conniving with the APC to rig the election.

“In view of the fact that the election was blatantly manipulated from the beginning to the end to favour the APC, we vehemently reject the results of the November 26, 2016 gubernatorial election in Ondo state. The election and all actions leading to it fall short of laid down principles guiding conduct of elections in Nigeria.

“We have instructed our candidate and the Ondo state chapter of our party to proceed to the Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election. We call on the Judiciary to redeem Nigeria’s image on this matter as we request for the total cancellation of the ellection in Ondo State.

  • ed

    Wouldn’t some evidence of frauds as part of your response be helpful?. Because of A, Y Z.

  • kinsly

    Complete bunkum! no evidence, no facts just sore loser blabbing. Meanwhile we are still waiting for PDP to publish the original results of the long concluded EDO election. yeye people!

  • chukwujioke

    I AM ASHAMED ONDO PEOPLE ARE TOO POOR AND WRETCHED THAT THEY VOTE
    WHOEVER GIVES THEM MONEY AT THE POLLING UNITS, BECAUSE THE ONLY TANGIBLE ACCUSATION AGAINST THE APC BY PDP AND SDP IS VOTES BUYING, NOT RIGGING.

    ANDTHE STATE CHAIRMAN OF PDP HAS YET TO GIVE REASON WHY HE LOST HIS LGA. THE SSG HAS YET TO GIVE REASONS WHY HE LOST HIS POLLING BOOTH TO APC.

    EVEN APC WON MORE VOTES IN PDP STRONGHOLDS, NOT EVEN THE GOVERNOR COULD CLEAR THE VOTES IN HIS LGA WHERE APC GOT MORE THAN 1/4 OF THE VOTES.

    IT IS SHOCKING THAT PDP AND SDP CANDIDATES CAN ONLY ACCUSE APC OF SHARING MONEY TO VOTERS, NOT MANIPULATING FIGURES.

    DOES IT MEAN THESE ONDO PEOPLE ARE SO POOR AND WRETCHED THAT THEIR VOTES ARE FOR SALE?