Jos Electricity Coy to Install 100,000 Smart Meters by Year-end

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company Plc has disclosed that it is set to install over 100,000 new smart meters before the end of 2016, adding that the company has made plans to install a total of 250,000 meters before the of 2017.

Managing Director of JEDC, Alhaji Muhammed Gidado Modibbo, who disclosed this in Jos over the weekend while inspecting the installation exercise at the Lahol Top area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, added that the meters, unlike the conventional ones, would be installed on the poles in order to ensure integrity of installation, and also to ensure that consumers don’t bypass the meters.

He added that the exercise is part of a metering scheme the company launched earlier this year.

“We had rolled out 180,000 meters in April, and between now and the end of December, we expect to install at least 100,000 additional meters,” he stated.