NNPC to Build 1,000km Pipeline from Niger Republic

3
1891

*To avoid bombing of Niger Delta supply lines

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it decided to look for an alternative crude oil supply source for its Kaduna refinery because pipelines that supply it crude from the Niger Delta are often destroyed by vandals.

The corporation, in a statement from its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Mr.Ndu Ughamaduon Sunday in Abuja, quoted its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to have said this and that a 1,000 kilometres crude pipeline from Niger Republic to Kaduna would be built.

Baru, according to the statement also said the NNPC was committed to the upgrade and expansion of the Kaduna Refinery in line with his 12 key business focus areas in order to return it to the path of growth and profitability.

According to the statement, he said this during a town hall meeting with management and staff of the refinery in Kaduna.

He stated that efforts are ongoing to explore the possibilities of piping crude oil from Niger Republic to the refinery, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was personally committed to this.

According to him, it was important to explore alternative crude supply to Kaduna Refinery because it has been affected by vandalism of pipelines and obsolescence.

He said the initiative will reduce downtime of the plant and ensure optimal utilisation.

“Due to challenges with the aged refinery and crude oil pipelines that had been breached severally, the operations of the refinery has been epileptic.

“This, we are determined to resolve through various intervention methods including evaluation of alternative crude oil supply from Niger Republic through building of a pipelines of over 1, 000 kilometers from Agadem to Kaduna. That efforts is being championed by Mr. President himself,” said Baru.

  • Jon West

    When will these fools stop making a laughing stock of the Nigerian state and its people. This pipeline to nowhere is solely designed to siphon money from the Nigerain economy as it will end in the study phase while millions of dollars will disappear via the corruption black hole.
    Just like the Chad Basin oil exploration and other spurious projects, the Certficateless One in the modus operandi of his Fulbe people is quietly stealing Nigeria’s money and resources while mouthing platitudes about fighting kwaroption. There will be no pipeline to Kaduna from Niger, but “consultants” dressed in flowing gowns will have a field day. It now behoves on the imbeciles from the Niger Delta to ensure that their resources are not used to fund this blatant fraud. Let the bombs roll and let the oil infrastructure be crippled. If you have any sense, this should be your call of duty.

    • absam777

      The North is planning for their future, working with their kins and kinds in Niger republic, while we are still playing militant politics. Keep calling him ” the certificateless one” while he is outsmarting you guys. I just wonder what will become of SS when all the pipelines are blown up and investors refuse to come back to the region.

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    LOL. The failed Nigerian Biafra war generation is at it again. Biafra war has been over since 1970. its 2016 today. do the maths, stupid type writer user generation. Nigeria North, NC and SW won. Now treat all sides (SS and SE inclusive) as Nigerians. Systematic tribalism is visible these days. 1000km of pipelines? The reason for that is so flimsy. what a bunch of halfwits. Good thing is death would take these old men away from our future. Hooray!!!