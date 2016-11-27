Niger Delta Minister Complains Over N420 Disbursed for Projects

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has lamented that despite the disbursement of about N420 billion in the execution of projects by the ministry since it was established by the federal government, there was no tangible result on ground to show for such huge expenses. According to the minister, who stated this while speaking to journalists in Calabar, on Sunday, said only 12 percent of the value of the amount in terms of project execution has been attained.

The minister who decried the situation, lamented that such abysmal performance vis-à-vis the amount disbursed for projects stems from the culture of waste that hitherto characterized the running of the ministry. “That is the reason we had more than N420 billion disbursed in the ministry and the rate of project completion just 12 percent; so much of waste”, he stated.