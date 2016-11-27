Newly Recruited NTI Staff Write Minister Over Alleged Suspension of Employment

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

One hundred and fifty newly employed members of staff of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, have written a petition to the Minister of educatiown, Mallam Adamu Adamu, following the alleged suspension of their appointments by the management of the institute.

In the petition dated October 18, 2016, and signed on their behalf by Tanimu Aliyu Magaji, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Kaduna at the weekend, they said the minister gave approval for their employment and all due processes were followed.

They were employed in April, 2016 by the former Director General and Chief Executive of the institute, Dr. Ladan Sharehu.

However, they alleged that just when their data were being captured in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) at the office of Accountant General in Abuja, the new Director General of the institute, Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare, on assumption of office, allegedly suspended their appointments.

In the petition entitled “Letter of Complaint, ” the 150 staffers said the Federal Character Commission ( FCC) was represented during the interview for the recruitment which held on March 23 and 24, 2016.

After that, he said, the commission issued certificates of compliance to the institute attesting that due process was followed in the exercise.