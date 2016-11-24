Sokoto Wins Best State Government in e-Governance

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for its commitment to expanding access to ICT in all parts of the country.

Speaking in Sokoto when he received the award of Best State Government in e-Governance which Sokoto won during NITDA’s recent award programme, Tambuwal said enhancing access to ICT especially in rural areas will scale up enlightenment in areas like education and healthcare delivery.

While assuring that the Sokoto state government will continue to deploy ICT tools in all aspects of governance, Tambuwal tasked the agency to collaborate with states to ensure objectives are met without much hassles.

“The award by NITDA is a recognition of our efforts in modernising governance and ensuring we are up to date in terms of service delivery to our citizens.

“Already, our schools, hospitals and other agencies have adopted e-governance initiatives which we hope to expand. What this award means is that our efforts are being recognised and we won’t relent on our efforts until we achieve maximum target.

“We commend NITDA for this encouraging gesture and we will do more until the knowledge and application of ICT is widespread in all parts of the state,” a statement issued by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, quoted the Governor as saying.

Tambuwal expressed happiness over the recent appointment of Dr. Isa Ali Pantami as DG of NITDA, saying his deep knowledge of ICT will benefit the agency and Nigeria as a whole.