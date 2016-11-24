Road Crashes: AfDB to Assist FRSC on Capacity Development, Campaign

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The African Development Bank (AfDB), on Thursday expressed willingness to assist the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the reduction of road crashes through capacity development and enlightenment campaigns.

This was disclosed by the Transport Expert of the Bank, Mr. Nwila Aaron Katambula, during a courtesy visit to the Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

A statement signed by Mr. Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, he said the AfDB boss expressed concern about the challenges of road safety management and the effects of road traffic crashes on the socio-economic development of the African region.

He said the bank will demonstrate its concern for safety of lives and property of the people through its support to relevant institutions by engaging in road safety reforms in the continent.

According to him, the bank will render necessary support for road development in the continent, noting that emphasis would be placed on the country capacity review, road design and post-crash treatment.