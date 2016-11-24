Heritage Bank Launches Biometric Identity Card for PMAN

Accessibility, security, trust, convenience and cost effectiveness are key defining features of a new partnership between Heritage Bank Plc and the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) with the launch of an exclusive biometric identity card.

The development, which deepens an already existing relationship with the PMAN led to the introduction of the PMAN Membership Biometric Identity Card (PMBIC), a multipurpose card specially designed for Nigerian artistes and allied operators in the entertainment industry, thus making Heritage Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative banking service provider, a pioneer in the biometric card services in the industry.

Renewable annually, the PMBIC will serve as the official PMAN identification card that qualifies the holder as a genuine member of the association and entitles the artiste to enjoy the myriad benefits and privileges due to registered members.

According to a statement from the bank which explained these benefits, the scheme was to create a robust and protective platform for all Nigerian singers, back-up singers, instrumentalists, dancers, comedians, script writers, film producers, actors and actresses, distributors, marketers, Disc Jockeys (DJs) and artiste managers among others.

“It is to globally authenticate each artiste’s involvement in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry. It also offers members the opportunity to encode and barcode their works and intellectual property through the Global System One (GSI), to prevent unauthorised duplications or usage. It further guarantees payment of royalties through the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

“The scheme additionally qualifies each member and four members of their family for a special annual renewable health insurance package; personal and accident insurance scheme worth N5, 000, 000; hassle-free access to embassies and high commissions in Nigeria for visa services and pension plan for aged and retired members to the tune of N100, 000 monthly and access to PMAN legal services for local and international contract reviews and personal matters.”