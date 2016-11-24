Amosun, Ajimobi, Aregbesola Calls for Unity in Southwest

Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, his Oyo and Osun States counterparts, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola, wednesday called for unity in the South-west with the aim of engendering regional integration.

The governors who spoke at Afenifere’s tributes’ day organised by the pan-Yoruba group in memory of the late Sir Olaniwun Ajayi at his Isara-Remo home, Ogun State, paid glowing tributes to the late Afenifere chieftain.

They said the much-talked about regional integration would remain a mirage, if governors in the region fail to forge a common front irrespective of their political affiliation.

In his remarks, Ajimobi described the late Ajayi as a true nationalist, patriot and epitome of humility, saying that failure to espouse unity among the Yoruba leaders, would not augur well for the development of the region.

He called on members of Afenifere to continue flying the flag of unity in the South-west.

However, Aregbesola, who tagged his tribute ‘A Star Falls’, said quality and concrete unity must be put in place, rather than a blanket unity for Yoruba nation to excel further.

He noted that though the death of Ajayi was a huge blow to the Yoruba race, Aregbesola added that the late Afenifere chieftain’s memory should be honoured by forging a common front in the South-west.

In his remark, Amosun said political leaders in the region should be wary of political mischiefs capable of polarising the South-west saying efforts to champion the cause of Yoruba nation must be pursued with vigour.

Describing the late Ajayi as a true and passionate Yoruba leader who worked for unity among his people till he breathed his last, Amosun emphasised that unnecessary political rivalry must be eschewed, especially among the governors, to ensure unity and progress in the region.