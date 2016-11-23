Ondo: We’ll Comply With Appeal Court Judgement, Says INEC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said that it would comply with the order of the Appeal Court to reinstate Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo.

The Court of Appeal had sacked Jimoh Ibrahim as PDP’s candidate, and ordered the INEC to replace him immediately with the candidate of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the party, Jegede.

In its judgement, the Court of Appeal set aside the earlier ruling of the lower court judge, Justice Okon Abang.

Reacting to the reports on the decision of the court, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekamni, told THISDAY on the telephone Wednesday afternoon that the commission will comply with the order of the court when properly served.

“We won’t act on heresy, we have to be served with the court judgement and once we are served with it we will comply, we have always said that.