Akpabio: Wike is Nigeria’s Shining Light of Infrastructure Development

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Senate Minority Leader and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as Nigeria’s shining light of infrastructural development.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Akpabio commended the governor for transforming the state in the last 17 months.

He noted that through careful planning and the right application of resources, Wike had ensured even development across the state despite the economic downturn.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor also commended the Rivers State governor for his amnesty programme which he said has brought about improved peace in the state.

He stated that the restoration of peace in the state has led to the entrenchment of the development process in the state.

The Senate Minority Leader urged the Rivers State Governor to maintain the tempo of development in the state, pointing out that Nigerians are happy with his giant development strides.

He said: “I am here to commend Wike for his giant development strides across the State. Wike is a shining light of infrastructural development.

“I urge him to continue to develop Rivers State. This is a governor that has defied the economic downturn to improve the living condition of his people. We are proud of him.”

Responding, Wike, stated that he remains committed to the rapid development of Rivers State and the empowerment of the people.