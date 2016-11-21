Minister: Over 150 Companies to Feature in Nigerian Mining Summit

•As ministry partners Afrocet, Deloitte, others

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, has disclosed that no fewer than 150 companies and operators would be in the country to participate in the forthcoming National Mining Summit billed for the first quarter of next year,

He noted that this became necessary as part of plans by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to scale up activities and drive investment in the sector.

He stated this during a joint press briefing with international partners on the planned national mining summit recently in Abuja

According to Bwari, “The summit will be centred on the recently approved Mining Road Map and would be an international platform for the Federal Government to introduce to the international mining community a regime of robust mining legislation, pro-growth policies and supporting regulatory framework that will create a globally competitive platform for stakeholders in the nation’s mining and mineral processing sector.”

He said the exhibition and summit are a joint-venture between the Ministry and Afrocet Montgomery, IMAG and Deloitte Consulting, and joint event is proposed to hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from 25-27 April, 2017.