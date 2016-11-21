Military Releases List of 55 Wanted Boko Haram Suspects

•Wanted terrorists now 155

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, has released a banner containing photographs and names of 55 suspected Boko Haram terrorists wanted for various attacks and terror activities in the northeast where the military is currently prosecuting a war

against the insurgents.

He launched the latest batch of the terrorist suspects on Monday in Maiduguri, bringing the total number of those declared wanted by the military since last year to 155.

The Army had late last year published the first set of 100 suspected members of the terrorist sect, Boko Haram wanted by the Nigerian state, and another batch early this year when the launched the Motorbike Battalion in Damboa, Borno State.

“I urge all to facilitate the tracking down the suspects for the good and development of the country,” the defence chief said while releasing the banner at a brief event at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maimalari Contonement of the Nigerian Army Maiduguri.

“With this launching of an additional list of wanted terrorists, it is hoped that the public will collaborate to identify the wanted Boko Haram wherever they are,” he added.

He however, urged Boko Haram members who wish to surrender their arms and embrace peace to do so in time so as to benefit from the military Operation Save Corridors programme for repentant terrorists.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, noted that the army first published a wanted lists of Boko Haram late 2015, adding that it released the second later.

Buratai said the fresh lists which contained the name and photograph of Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, was the third list released to the public.

He said the military published the list for the purpose of emphasy, urging the people to provide useful information regarding the Boko Haram men. He promised that such information will be treated with secresy.